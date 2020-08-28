Earl H. Nemser Sells 45,834 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 45,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $2,380,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Earl H. Nemser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 26th, Earl H. Nemser sold 156,869 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $8,251,309.40.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.20 million. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

IBKR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 465.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,373,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,530,000 after buying an additional 1,102,809 shares in the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,170,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,469,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,395,000 after buying an additional 756,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,178,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,867,000 after buying an additional 440,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

