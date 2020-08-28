Seamus Grady Sells 30,547 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $2,173,113.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,815,739.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE FN opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.00. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.26.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.
Featured Article: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.