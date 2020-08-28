Seamus Grady Sells 30,547 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $2,173,113.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,815,739.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.00. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.26.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 10.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 68.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.