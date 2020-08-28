Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Director James C. Smith Sells 13,625 Shares

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $1,815,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 704,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,868,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE IT opened at $130.72 on Friday. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.0% in the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 25.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.33.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

