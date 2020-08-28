Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 18,903 Shares

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,903 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $2,331,874.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,069,080.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of MEDP stock opened at $123.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.58. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $144.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.32.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.