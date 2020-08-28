Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 18,903 Shares

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,903 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $2,331,874.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,069,080.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $123.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.58. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $144.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,068,000 after acquiring an additional 485,397 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after acquiring an additional 362,970 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,334,000 after acquiring an additional 157,308 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,218,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Medpace by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 436,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,005,000 after purchasing an additional 103,591 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

