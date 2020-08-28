Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,185 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.40% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $36,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter.

IDU opened at $145.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.04 and a 200-day moving average of $147.66. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $109.28 and a 52-week high of $177.36.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

