Morgan Stanley Raises Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,004 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 9.87% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $36,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XSD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 331.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $118,000.

XSD stock opened at $124.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.49. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $68.95 and a 12-month high of $127.97.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

