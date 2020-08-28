Morgan Stanley Has $34.46 Million Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.98% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $34,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 795.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,180.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

MNA stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56.

