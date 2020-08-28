UBS Group AG Sells 9,268 Shares of Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,268 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.06% of Barrons 400 ETF worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFOR. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrons 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrons 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrons 400 ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrons 400 ETF by 77.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Barrons 400 ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,567 shares during the period.

BFOR stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. Barrons 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78.

