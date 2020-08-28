Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Holdings Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,478 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 184,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $68.43 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $73.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.52 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

