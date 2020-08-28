UBS Group AG Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPY. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,577 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,748,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,426,000 after purchasing an additional 390,700 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.25 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPY opened at $12.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

