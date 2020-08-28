UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of First Merchants worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 6,253.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter worth $151,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Merchants by 12.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.30 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.38%. Analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRME. BidaskClub raised First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

