UBS Group AG Sells 1,478 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Terex worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 827.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Terex by 23.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 320,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 61,170 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Terex by 45.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 29.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after buying an additional 387,103 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 11.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Terex from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

In other Terex news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 5,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $116,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,345.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,367 shares of company stock valued at $43,892. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

TEX opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.88 and a beta of 1.60. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.80 million. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

