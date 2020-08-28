UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.30% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CATH opened at $42.99 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.