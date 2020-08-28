UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Banner worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Banner by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Banner by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,350,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Banner by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BANR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Banner Co. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $59.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. Banner had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

