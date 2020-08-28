UBS Group AG Sells 3,119 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Cortexyme worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cortexyme by 123.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

CRTX stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.09. Cortexyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $73.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other news, Director David Lamond purchased 49,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,049,986.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,595,324.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.32 per share, for a total transaction of $292,512.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

