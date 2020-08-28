Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 296.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 336.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.20.

RS opened at $105.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.81.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

