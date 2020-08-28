UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 77.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RCD stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $113.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average is $87.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

