UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 727.7% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 169,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 148,786 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 17.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 42.3% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 584,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 173,743 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 67.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 14.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NXJ opened at $13.59 on Friday. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

