UBS Group AG Reduces Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,123 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $78,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $92,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $123,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $69.13 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 28.75 and a current ratio of 28.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.42.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARNA. BidaskClub cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.15.

In related news, Director Manmeet Singh Soni sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $79,779.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,883.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,631 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,052. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

