UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Prevail Therapeutics worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 422,205 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVL opened at $12.17 on Friday. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $415.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRVL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Prevail Therapeutics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

