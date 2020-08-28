UBS Group AG Sells 782 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.01% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOTI. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $89,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 25,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOTI opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $33.21.

