Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $848,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $455,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $3,024,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $469,000.

BIPC stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.53. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $53.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on BIPC. Bank of America began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, June 19th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

