UBS Group AG Purchases 4,477 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Mueller Industries worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 48.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $30.35 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $500.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 6,749 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $197,543.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

