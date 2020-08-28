Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Atlantica Yield were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Atlantica Yield by 83.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is currently 268.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AY shares. BidaskClub cut Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on Atlantica Yield and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

