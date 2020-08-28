Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Knowles worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 16.6% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 295,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Knowles during the second quarter worth $5,771,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Knowles by 18.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles during the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 11.4% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 38,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. Knowles Corp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knowles Corp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KN shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,284.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.