UBS Group AG Sells 8,174 Shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,174 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 79,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 23.3% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 39.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $515.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. Select Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.