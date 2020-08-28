Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 949,687 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 499,159 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 42.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 49,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 110.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27,251 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 45.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 48.1% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 70,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 70.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPE opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. The company had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPE shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

