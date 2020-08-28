Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $55.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Childrens Place from $43.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Childrens Place from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. Childrens Place has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $95.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a PEG ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.29). Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland purchased 2,000 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 263.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the second quarter worth about $216,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

