Arizona State Retirement System Buys New Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,200,000 after purchasing an additional 39,955 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 118,222 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 645,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after acquiring an additional 187,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $359,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $904,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,838 shares of company stock worth $1,977,517. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPI opened at $89.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.50 and its 200-day moving average is $68.88. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPI. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive to $70.75 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.11.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

