Arizona State Retirement System Has $259,000 Position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 40.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 36.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Steven Koh sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $505,603.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,283 shares of company stock worth $2,301,506. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.63. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 6.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

