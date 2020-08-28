Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Purple Innovation (PRPL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL):

8/26/2020 – Purple Innovation was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/19/2020 – Purple Innovation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

8/19/2020 – Purple Innovation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

8/18/2020 – Purple Innovation was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/14/2020 – Purple Innovation was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/14/2020 – Purple Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Purple Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Purple Innovation was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

8/14/2020 – Purple Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Purple Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Purple Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $17.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Purple Innovation was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2020 – Purple Innovation is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Purple Innovation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/24/2020 – Purple Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58. Purple Innovation Inc has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

In other news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,618,405 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $16,993,252.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,789,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,288,406. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 48.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 150,751 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 85.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 39.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 24,039 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 170.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 32,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 52.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 67,095 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

