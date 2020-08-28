Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Hold

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $127.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 6.56% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

LSTR stock opened at $135.91 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $136.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.58 million. Research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,760.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 43.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Landstar System by 19.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

