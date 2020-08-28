Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,802 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,337 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $20.24 on Friday. Box Inc has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 485.15%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.62 million. BOX’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 16,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $330,010.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 190,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,354.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $1,767,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,566 shares in the company, valued at $48,386,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,815 shares of company stock worth $5,121,131. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

