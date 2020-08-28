UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,183 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.27% of US Concrete worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USCR stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34. US Concrete Inc has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $56.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.09. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.38 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Concrete Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of US Concrete in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti increased their target price on US Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut US Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

