UBS Group AG Buys 11,731 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of PriceSmart worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in PriceSmart by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.45 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

In other news, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $89,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.