UBS Group AG Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,932 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPRT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

