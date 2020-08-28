Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Position Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 105.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 24,223 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPR. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 489,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233,488 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $92.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on SPR. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.53.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.