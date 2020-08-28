AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AerCap by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Bank of America lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.09. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

