UBS Group AG Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 40,698.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 122,501 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.41% of Nautilus worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nautilus by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 22,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $321,660.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,854.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jim Barr sold 6,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,536. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLS opened at $11.77 on Friday. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $335.63 million, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 2.42.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.66. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

