UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 314,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 255.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. 28.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 5,000 shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 5,500 shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $68,145.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $192,045. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.03 million, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.85.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Compass Point lowered shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.25 to $11.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

