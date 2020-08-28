Morgan Stanley Acquires 128,609 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 128,609 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Eastman Chemical worth $33,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BofA Securities cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.41.

EMN opened at $73.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.66. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average is $64.70.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

