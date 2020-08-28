Morgan Stanley Has $33.98 Million Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,320 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $33,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 239.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 157,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 110,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

AMTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.18.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.