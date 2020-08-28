Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,666,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.46% of Ferro worth $34,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ferro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 244,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 15.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 74.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOE shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

FOE opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.90 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

