Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,985,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $34,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW opened at $18.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $350,350.00. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $4,206,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,605,829 shares in the company, valued at $30,703,450.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 599,069 shares of company stock worth $11,362,383. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.