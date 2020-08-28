Morgan Stanley Acquires 666,978 Shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.99% of Criteo worth $34,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 257.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 7,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo in the first quarter worth about $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Criteo by 156.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Criteo in the first quarter worth about $243,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRTO opened at $13.50 on Friday. Criteo SA has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo SA will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Criteo from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Criteo from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Criteo from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Criteo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

