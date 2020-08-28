Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) by 86.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,883,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.21% of LexinFintech worth $34,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Shares of LX opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.04). LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. LexinFintech’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LX. CLSA began coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of LexinFintech from $16.59 to $13.29 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.