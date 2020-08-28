Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 24.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 921,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,526 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $34,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ABN Amro raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

