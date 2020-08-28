Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 24.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 921,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,526 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $34,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ABN Amro raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Box Inc Shares Sold by UBS Group AG
Box Inc Shares Sold by UBS Group AG
UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in US Concrete Inc
UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in US Concrete Inc
UBS Group AG Buys 11,731 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc.
UBS Group AG Buys 11,731 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc.
UBS Group AG Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc
UBS Group AG Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Position Lifted by UBS Group AG
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Position Lifted by UBS Group AG
AerCap Holdings Shares Sold by UBS Group AG
AerCap Holdings Shares Sold by UBS Group AG


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report