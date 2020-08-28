Morgan Stanley Sells 61,990 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61,990 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Verisign worth $34,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Verisign by 197.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Verisign by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Verisign by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Verisign by 42.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $1,263,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 913,515 shares in the company, valued at $192,322,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $126,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $207.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.47. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.75.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

