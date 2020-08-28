Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,723,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 896,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $33,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RQI. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,811,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,214,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,460,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,360,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,331,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

