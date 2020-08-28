UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,746,124 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 102,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of UBS Group worth $34,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in UBS Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,331,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,952,000 after buying an additional 867,055 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in UBS Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,849,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,567,000 after buying an additional 2,594,803 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in UBS Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,686,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,860,000 after buying an additional 3,880,556 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,814,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,361,000 after buying an additional 168,602 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in UBS Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,717,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,100,000 after buying an additional 141,844 shares during the period. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

